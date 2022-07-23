Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $108.57

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

