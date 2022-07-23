Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $65.90 Average PT from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.90.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LNC opened at $49.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

