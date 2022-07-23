National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Head-To-Head Survey

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares National Retail Properties and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National Retail Properties
|42.73%
|8.05%
|4.02%
|SL Green Realty
|40.01%
|6.31%
|2.88%
Risk and Volatility
National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares National Retail Properties and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National Retail Properties
|$726.41 million
|11.13
|$290.11 million
|$1.67
|27.53
|SL Green Realty
|$843.99 million
|3.67
|$457.06 million
|$4.52
|10.70
SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
88.3% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Retail Properties and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National Retail Properties
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2.33
|SL Green Realty
|0
|9
|3
|0
|2.25
National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $49.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $60.51, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than National Retail Properties.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.
