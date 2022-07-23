National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Head-To-Head Survey

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 42.73% 8.05% 4.02% SL Green Realty 40.01% 6.31% 2.88%

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. National Retail Properties pays out 126.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares National Retail Properties and SL Green Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $726.41 million 11.13 $290.11 million $1.67 27.53 SL Green Realty $843.99 million 3.67 $457.06 million $4.52 10.70

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Retail Properties and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 1 3 1 1 2.33 SL Green Realty 0 9 3 0 2.25

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $49.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $60.51, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

