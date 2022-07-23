Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.66.

BAC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

