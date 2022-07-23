Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Camping World Trading Up 1.2 %

Camping World stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

