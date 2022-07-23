ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.33.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

