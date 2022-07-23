Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Financial Comparison

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52% Teck Resources 25.82% 18.76% 9.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zentek and Teck Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 830.37 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -21.27 Teck Resources $10.76 billion 1.26 $2.29 billion $6.03 4.32

Volatility & Risk

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zentek and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teck Resources 0 4 15 0 2.79

Zentek presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $52.74, suggesting a potential upside of 102.60%. Given Teck Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Zentek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Zentek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals. It also produces indium and germanium. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

