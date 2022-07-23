Head-To-Head Contrast: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) vs. New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46% New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48%

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.20 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -78.36 New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.79 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -1.44

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New York City REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York City REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 2 0 2.17 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $10.79, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.50%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats New York City REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About New York City REIT

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.