Head-To-Head Contrast: BARK (NYSE:BARK) versus 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BARK and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33

BARK currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 721.26%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 124.60%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BARK and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 2.95% 13.04% 5.85%

Risk & Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BARK and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.48 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.87 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.32 $118.65 million $0.98 10.85

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats BARK on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

