Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,821 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 469,630 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PAVE opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

