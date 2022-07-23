Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$11.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
