Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

VRCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $3.10 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ted White bought 23,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $61,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,428,571 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 23,809 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497 over the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.