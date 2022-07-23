MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$67.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.75.

MTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MTY opened at C$55.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

About MTY Food Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.