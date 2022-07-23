iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.