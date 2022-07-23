Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $1.19 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.