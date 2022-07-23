MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $67.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

MTYFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

