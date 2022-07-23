Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $38.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Up 2.3 %

Canadian Solar stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.