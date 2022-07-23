Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

