Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Buy Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 765,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.