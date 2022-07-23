Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIRD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Allbirds Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Insider Activity

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,096,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

