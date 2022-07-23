Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

