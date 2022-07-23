USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.38 on Thursday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in USD Partners by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

