USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.38 on Thursday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
