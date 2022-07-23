Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $29,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194,915 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

