Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Target Price to €45.00

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €51.00 ($51.52) to €45.00 ($45.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh Stock Performance

VOSSY stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Vossloh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

