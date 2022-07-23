Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total transaction of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total transaction of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.29, for a total value of 10,580.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.02, for a total value of 10,040.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.46, for a total transaction of 10,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.13, for a total transaction of 12,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total transaction of 12,360.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total value of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00.

Backblaze Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 5.52 and its 200-day moving average is 9.33. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.85 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 19.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.