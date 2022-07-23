SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,629 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $213.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.