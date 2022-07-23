Beach Point Capital Management Sells 2,951 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $13,427.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,576.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

