MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MMG Price Performance

Shares of OTC MMLTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. MMG has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Get MMG alerts:

MMG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper, zinc, gold, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and lead deposits in Australia and internationally. It operates through Las Bambas, Kinsevere, Dugald River, Rosebery, and Other segments. The company holds a 62.5% interest in the Las Bambas open-pit copper and molybdenum mine located in Cotabambas, Apurimac region of Peru; and 100% interest in the Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Haut-Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Receive News & Ratings for MMG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.