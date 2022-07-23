Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index Sells 900 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $18,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squarespace Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $19.94 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

