Laura G. Eichorn Sells 1,000 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Imago BioSciences Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.