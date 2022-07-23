Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $10,637.22 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $10,637.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,094,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,616.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $13,427.05.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE LLAP opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $90,857,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLAP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

