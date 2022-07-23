Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 1,792 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $15,124.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.11 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

