Jonathan Miles Wagner Sells 1,792 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $15,124.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vivid Seats Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.11 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
SEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
