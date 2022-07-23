Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

