Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics Profile



GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

