Edward S. Lampert Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

