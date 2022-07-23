Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,724.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Bartrum sold 14,952 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $459,325.44.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 48 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Bank of America began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.