Janet Kerr Sells 550 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $145.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.85 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AppFolio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APPF. KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

