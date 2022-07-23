Michael Porcelain Purchases 2,380 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Porcelain acquired 2,380 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $25,037.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Porcelain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Michael Porcelain purchased 6,250 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,562.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

