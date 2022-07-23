Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 14,911 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $21,173.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

CTMX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $94.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

