Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $50,800.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of DNMR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.