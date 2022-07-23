Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $50,800.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00.
Danimer Scientific Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of DNMR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.46 million, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
