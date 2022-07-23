Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $42,153.78 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $399.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.21. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

