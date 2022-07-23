Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $42,153.78 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $399.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.21. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

