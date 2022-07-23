Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

