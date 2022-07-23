Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $18.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

Pinterest Stock Down 13.5 %

NYSE PINS opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,903 shares of company stock worth $9,938,645 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

