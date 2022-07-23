Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

