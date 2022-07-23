Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $27.80

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

