Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.75, but opened at $120.96. Nucor shares last traded at $122.49, with a volume of 36,284 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $7,042,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nucor by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

