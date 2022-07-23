Pariax LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 156.6% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

