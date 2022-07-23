JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Cut to €16.90

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €24.00 ($24.24) to €16.90 ($17.07) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.78) to €16.90 ($17.07) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $20.46.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.