First National Corp MA ADV Sells 257 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,309.6% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

