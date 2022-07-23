Credit Suisse Group Trims Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price to CHF 61

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 62 to CHF 61 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.